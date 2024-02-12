Rain turning to snow overnight: Which places could get several inches?

What to Know A winter storm starts as rain Monday night before turning to snow early Tuesday.

With days of above freezing temps leading up to the winter storm, not every neighborhood will see snow sticking to the ground. However, the northernmost suburbs and Lehigh Valley could wind up with several inches of snow and poor travel conditions during the strongest periods of snowfall.

A First Alert for snow -- heavy at times -- for the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and Lehigh Valley will be in effect from 2 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

So long temps in the 50s and hello snow.

Temps are expected to dip after rain moves into the region Monday night, leading to eventual snowfall in much of the Philadelphia region. Some neighborhoods could get several inches of snow before the wintry weather ends.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a 🚨 First Alert 🚨 for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lehigh and Montgomery counties from 2 a.m. Tuesday until noon, as snow in those neighborhoods could stick and be intense at points, leading to low visibility, especially in the westernmost parts of those counties.

NBC10 A First Alert will be in effect early on Feb. 13, 2024.

Here's what to know with the first flakes just hours away:

Goodbye spring-like temps, hello snow

High temps on Friday and Saturday were mild -- in the upper 50s in Philadelphia and surrounding communities -- with some sun and clouds. Conditions started feeling a little chillier on Super Bowl Sunday, but still were well above freezing.

The high on Monday in Philadelphia and surrounding communities is expected to be around 50. Temps dip as night falls, but not cold enough to bring anything more than rain to start.

When might you see snow?

Rain is expected to move in Monday evening. As the system takes hold, temps are expected to dip from the 40s into the 30s early Tuesday morning.

The cooling atmosphere should transition rain to snow, starting in the Lehigh Valley and northern Berks County. Throughout early Tuesday, that rain/snow line is expected to move further south as colder air blows in.

In northernmost suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, the snow could be heavy at times, leading to poor travel conditions Tuesday morning.

The snow continues after daybreak before rolling out by midday.

How much snow will fall?

As always, the estimated snow totals are top of mind. Half a foot of snow could accumulate in the Lehigh Valley while next to nothing sticks in South Jersey.

Estimated snow totals ❄️

Northern Berks County, northernmost Bucks and Montgomery counties, Lehigh Valley - 4 to 8 inches

Southern Berks County, northern Chester and Mercer counties, much of Bucks and Montgomery counties - 2 to 4 inches

Philadelphia, southernmost Bucks, Chester, Mercer and Montgomery counties, northern Delaware, immediate South Jersey suburbs - coating to 2 inches

NBC10 Estimated snow totals in the Philadelphia region for Feb. 13, 2024.

Why such a discrepancy in snow totals?

There are some factors pushing back against accumulating snow in Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs.

Temps aren't expected to get below freezing in those neighborhoods. Also, the ground is warm from days of mild weather, so even snow that falls could melt.

Temps are expected to get down to around freezing in the northernmost neighborhoods and snow could be intense in those places, leading to low visibility during the morning commute.

Temps stay chilly once storm moves out

Although temperatures recover into the 40s Tuesday afternoon, it will turn colder at night, freezing whatever is left behind. Don't expect the spring-like warmth to return anytime soon.

Highs on Wednesday won't get out of the upper 30s in most neighborhoods while highs on Thursday and Friday aren't expected to get out of the low to mid 40s. Expect overnight lows below freezing for the rest of the week.

