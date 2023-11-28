Your eyes and body didn't deceive you Tuesday morning.

That was snow that fell on parts of the Philadelphia region -- even reaching Center City for a brief period of time.

From Philadelphia to the surrounding Pennsylvania suburbs and into New Jersey, videos showed the flakes falling.

Not much of the brief snow showers stuck to the ground -- outside of a dusting on grassy areas and gardens -- but it made for some nice images.

And it did stick enough to register in parts of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Mercer counties.

Nearly a 1/3 of an inch was reported in East Coventry and East Nantmeal townships in Chester County, while 1/10th of an inch fell on Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey.

Some snow totals for Nov. 28, 2023

(All totals in fractions of inches)

East Nantmeal Township, Chester County, Pa. - 0.3

East Coventry Township, Chester County, Pa. - 0.3

Douglassville, Berks County, Pa. - 0.3

Ewing, Mercer County, NJ - 0.2

Trenton-Mercer Airport, Mercer County, NJ - 0.1

Lansdale, Montgomery County, Pa. - 0.1

Wrightstown Township, Bucks County, Pa. - 0.1

Broomall, Delaware County, Pa. - 0.1

❄️ One part of the Delaware Valley got nearly 1/3 of an inch of #snow during brief showers Tuesday morning. Check out videos that show what it was like from Philly to the suburbs. https://t.co/d34ctX5fxI #FirstAlertWeather @MarvinGomezTV pic.twitter.com/3y7w9yqafH — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 28, 2023

None of this snow piled up enough to break Philly's nearly 2-year long streak of not registering at least an inch of snow.

It's not even winter yet, so there's time for that 668-plus day streak to be broken. Be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded so you are ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

Be ready for quick snow squalls

AAA Mid-Atlantic also wants to make sure drivers are prepared for any snow squalls. They sent out the tips for motorists:

Slow down. Reduce speed.

Increase following distance.

Turn headlights on. Visibility drops to near zero in whiteout conditions.

Do not pull off onto the shoulder. There is no safe place on a highway in a snow squall. Visibility and traction are immediately lost.

Delay travel if possible.

Wet roadways will quickly freeze after these snow squalls pass.

Black ice will cause untreated surfaces to become slick and dangerous

These situations stress the importance of keeping a vehicle emergency kit in your car at all times.