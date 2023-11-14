Pennsylvania

PennDOT gears up for winter weather, looks to hire more workers

With the potential for snow in the near future, PennDOT outlined plans for this upcoming winter season

By Cherise Lynch

Tandem dump truck/snow plow ready for the next major snowfall. Mild cross processing.
Getty Images

Winter is quickly approaching and Pennsylvania officials are gearing up to combat the potentially dangerous snow and ice conditions on the roads.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a news conference to outline winter weather plans.

PennDOT has budgeted $21 million for this year's winter operations. This year's fleet will consist of 182 state-owned snow trucks and over 263 private contractor trucks.

Additionally, there will be over 131,000 tons of salt on hand to combat icy roads, according to PennDOT.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Whatever the weather brings this winter to the Philadelphia region, PennDOT will be ready.” District 6’s Senior Assistant District Executive of Maintenance Din Abazi, P.E. said in a news release. “We have been planning for this winter since last winter ended and our crews are prepared to deliver the best possible service under the worst conditions.”

PennDOT is seeking to hire temporary equipment operators this season to help with the department's full-time staff.

“Our equipment operators have an enormous amount of responsibility during a storm as they plow snow; monitor computers that control the flow of salt; track pavement temperatures; and watch for traffic and possible roadside obstacles,” Abazi said. “We are actively recruiting statewide and in the Philadelphia region for winter employees to join our team and take on this challenging and rewarding work.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia

Video: Armed home invaders tie up and rob family as child watches, police say

Philadelphia

After mix-up before mass shooting, City Council looks to improve Philly's 911 response

If you are interested in working for PennDOT visit www.employment.pa.gov.

PennDOT officials urge drivers to be safe this winter by slowing down on roads, increasing their following distance, avoiding distractions and staying off the road during storms.

Last year, there were 135 crashes resulting in one fatality and 61 injuries on winter-weather roadways in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT.

During the winter months, you can check the road conditions by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA app.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniatransportationPennDOT
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us