Coastal storm to impact the entire Philadelphia region Sunday into Monday

Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds are expected to hit our region on Sunday and last through Monday afternoon.

Sunday will start filled with clouds, some areas of drizzle are possible and showers will gradually start to pop up by late morning and early afternoon.

The rain is expected to become widespread by dinner time with rain intensity increasing during the evening and the heaviest rain is expected from midnight to about 6 a.m. Monday.

Rain should still be falling during the morning commute on Monday and gradually move north with the storm.

By lunchtime Monday, a few showers are still possible although most of the rain will be exiting our region for the afternoon.

The rain from last week has our soils relatively wet. Flooding seems a bit more likely this time around.

Additionally, there is a chance for a few showers Monday night into Tuesday across the city. Areas of north and west could see rain and possibly snow overnight with another disturbance that will slide into our area on the back side of the storm.

None of the snow is expected to accumulate as of now.

