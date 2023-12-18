Rescuers work to pull people from floodwaters in Montco, Bucks

Three volunteer fire companies helped rescue someone from the raising waters of the Wissahickon Creek on Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire companies involved -- Barren Hill, Flourtown and Wissahickon -- responded to Mathers Lane in Whitemarsh Township at about 7 a.m. to help rescue a driver who had become stranded due to floodwaters.

Water rescue complete in #montcopa as Wissahickon Creek over its banks. Wissahickon, Flourtown and Barren Hill worked to rescue the patron inside.

Photo credit: Barren Hill Fire company- @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/RZHcbRtFHE — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) December 18, 2023

Officials said one person was rescued in this incident, however they have not identified the individual and have not said if the person was injured in this incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Around the region though, officials told NBC10 that the Schuylkill River has seen some minor flooding at both Pottstown and Norristown.

Water levels in Pottstown were at about 9-feet, 97-inches at about 9:30 a.m. and flood stage is 12-feet, 5-inches. The forecast is calling for the possibility of the Schuylkill seeing over 14-feet, 4-inches on Monday evening.

In Norristown, levels are at 14-feet, 19-inches, while the flood stage is 13-feet and the forecast calls for a possible 16-feet, 2-inches of rainfall by Monday evening.

Perkiomen Creek is seeing moderate flooding on Monday morning at Graterford -- the water level was over 13-feet before 9:30 a.m. and the flood stage is 11-feet, officials said.

Also, officials said, throughout Montgomery County, first responders have been dispatched to water rescues in Upper Moreland, Horsham, Lower Moreland, Bryn Athyn, Hatfield Township, Whitemarsh, Schwenksville, Lower Salford, Perkiomen, and Upper Frederick.

According to officials in that county, all individuals involved were successfully rescued and, though there was no official tally, a county representative told NBC10 that about 10 people were rescued throughout the storms.

In nearby Bucks County, county officials told NBC10's Deanna Durante that there were 10 rescues from rising floodwaters overnight -- four in Bensalem, one in Tullytown, one in Northampton, one in Warrington, one in New Britain and two in Upper Bucks County.

A representative in Chester County said the area has had no major issues, as of about 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds are striking the entire Philadelphia region through midday Monday.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley has said for drivers to "[a]llow for a lot of extra time," during the morning commute on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.