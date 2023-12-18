Person rescued from flood waters in Montco

Three volunteer fire companies helped rescue someone from the raising waters of the Wissahickon Creek on Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire companies involved -- Barren Hill, Flourtown and Wissahickon -- responded to Mathers Lane in Whitemarsh Township at about 7 a.m. to help rescue a driver who had become stranded due to flood waters.

Water rescue complete in #montcopa as Wissahickon Creek over its banks. Wissahickon, Flourtown and Barren Hill worked to rescue the patron inside.

Photo credit: Barren Hill Fire company- @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/RZHcbRtFHE — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) December 18, 2023

Officials said one person was rescued in this incident, however they have not identified the individual and have not said if the person was injured in this incident.

Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds are striking the entire Philadelphia region through midday Monday.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley has said for drivers to "[a]llow for a lot of extra time," during the morning commute on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.