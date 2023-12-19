Philadelphia

Flooding, muddy mess keep section of busy Kelly Drive closed

Water is receding, but debris remain on a stretch of the Kelly Drive in Philadelphia Tuesday morning

By Dan Stamm

The rain is long gone, but the traffic impact continued in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

A section of the busy Kelly Drive in the East Falls neighborhood remained closed Tuesday morning due to a muddy mess and debris on the roadway as flooding receded.

Kelly Drive was closed between the Falls Bridge and Hunting Park Avenue due to Schuylkill River flooding, according to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Crews would need to remove the mud and debris from Kelly Drive before the road can reopen.

People who use the Schuylkill River Trail should also expect some flooding issues.

Drivers should give themselves extra time to get where they are going. They can use the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) on the other side of the Schuylkill River to get into or out of Philadelphia's downtown area. You can also take Ridge Avenue to get around the closed section.

The mess along Kelly Drive was just one example of flooding throughout the region left by inches of heavy rain Sunday into Monday.

