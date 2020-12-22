A Wet Christmas: Storm to Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Starting Christmas Eve

What to Know A storm system that could pack thunderstorms is expected to put a damper on Christmas Eve and Christmas in the Philadelphia region.

Temps could be in the 60s as rain arrives Thursday afternoon into evening.

Winds area big concern as they could knock out power and blow around any untethered Christmas décor.

As the Christmas holiday approaches, so does a large storm that will impact the entire Philadelphia region for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The storm will pack strong winds that could knock out power and blow Christmas decorations away. A couple of inches of rain could fall before it finally ends.

The Storm Will Arrive Christmas Eve

The storm will power across the United States, pushing warm air up along the leading edge of the storm. That warm air will bring high temperatures Thursday (Christmas Eve) afternoon to the upper 50s and low 60s — well above average for December.

During the morning on Christmas Eve, a few small showers can't be ruled out, primarily in northern neighborhoods. However, much of the late morning and afternoon will be dry and cloudy.

Then, late afternoon into the evening, heavy rain will begin spreading across the Philadelphia region. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the rain will pick up intensity. Through the night, this rain will continue to fall over the Delaware Valley with a threat for thunderstorms, too.

Winds Could Blow Around Christmas Decorations, Rain Could Lead to Flooding

While all neighborhoods could see thunderstorms, Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore have the best chance at seeing stronger storms that may pack a damaging punch.

Along with the rain, wind gusts will begin to strengthen by Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect wind gusts to hit 40-plus mph in most inland areas, and up to 50 mph, or more, along the coast. These winds will be strong enough to knock around holiday décor and could cause power problems.

The rain will continue to fall into Christmas morning, but should exit between 6 to 9. Altogether, 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall. In addition, areas with snow left on the ground Thursday (most likely near the Lehigh Valley and Berks County) will see rapid melting thanks to warm temperatures in addition to the heavy rain. This could trigger some localized flooding for northern neighborhoods.

When Will Cold Air Arrive?

Once the rain exits on early Christmas morning, cold air will filter into the region quickly. Temperatures Friday morning may start in the upper 40s but fall to the low to mid 30s by late afternoon.

It will still be breezy on Christmas afternoon, and partly sunny conditions return.

The weekend will continue to see cold weather as sunshine returns and high temperatures only hit the 30s, with Saturday the coldest day.

Any Chance of a White Christmas?

Snow showers are looking less likely on the back-edge of the system, since it’s likely to exit before the coldest air has settled. However, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County still have a low chance of seeing a few flakes before the storm leaves the area.

Make sure you download the NBC10 app and keep checking the First Alert Weather forecast on air so you can get any updates on the Christmas forecast.