Tens of Thousands Without Power After Storms Roar Into Christmas

Before daybreak Friday, about 85,000 power outages were reported across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. PECO reported to most outages in the Pennsylvania suburbs.

As the last of the rain moves out, temperatures will plummet.

Tens of thousands of people were without power Christmas morning, after a gut-punch of a storm packing strong winds and heavy rain walloped the region.

PECO reported the bulk of Christmas morning power outages with more 56,000 as of 6 a.m. The majority of those outages were in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Power customers in New Jersey and Delaware weren't spared as Delmarva, AC Electric and PSE&G also reported thousands of outages each in our area.

On Thursday, a PSE&G spokesman told us the company understands its customers will be extra eager to get their power back on as many celebrate Christmas with their families.

"We appreciate that this is not a good time of the year to be without power," Tony Garrihy said. "Our folks will be on duty, ready to address this situation."

Utility crews are coming in from other states and prepared to work through the holiday and into the weekend if necessary.

Wind gusts above 60 mph were reported in Wilmington, Delaware, late Thursday night.

Winds kept whipping into the wee hours of Christmas morning, but the worst of the winds were gone before daybreak, the National weather Service said. Christmas decorations might have blown away if not tied down.

Lots of rain is also expected to have fallen by the time the last of the storms move out with multiple inches estimated in some neighborhoods. Flood warnings are in effect along areas prone to flooding like creeks in Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and parts of South Jersey. Street flooding also can't be ruled out so be careful if you head out Christmas morning.

Rain continued to fall across much of the Philadelphia region before daybreak and temps were in the 50s. But, as the storm move out later in the morning, expect temps to plummet. Temperatures Friday are expected to fall to the low to mid 30s by late afternoon.

It will still be breezy on Christmas afternoon, and partly sunny conditions return.

The weekend will continue to see cold weather as sunshine returns and high temperatures only hit the low 30s Saturday before warming into the low 40s Sunday.

