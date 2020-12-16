How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

Our region saw the first significant snowfall in around 1,000 days as a nor’easter moved through the area. Here are the snow totals so far (in inches) from the National Weather Service. We will update this page as we receive new information from the National Weather Service.
Also, these are cumulative totals over the course of the storm (meaning sleet or rain could dampen what you actually see by the time the storm is over.)
DELAWARE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY
Hockessin 4.5 inches
North Talleyville 5.7 inches
Rock Manor 5 inches
Wilmington 5.5 inches
NEW JERSEY
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Bordentown Twp. 5.7 inches
Browns Mills 5.5 inches
Burlington Twp. 4.5 inches
Chesterfield 6.5 inches
Delanco 4 inches
Evesham Twp. 6 inches
Florence 2.9 inches
Lumberton 4.7 inches
Marlton 3.3 inches
Medford 5 inches
Mount Laurel 5.1 inches
Riverton 6 inches
Roebling 3.5 inches
Southampton Twp. 4 inches
CAMDEN COUNTY
Cherry Hill 6.5 inches
Gloucester City 5 inches
Haddon Heights 5.2 inches
Haddonfield 4 inches
Magnolia 4.5 inches
Pennsauken 3.8 inches
Oaklyn 5 inches
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Deptford Twp. 4 inches
Glassboro 3.8 inches
Mantua 4 inches
Newfield 2.7 inches
Pitman 3.3 inches
Sewell 1.5 inches
Washington Twp. 2.4 inches
MERCER COUNTY
Ewing 4.2 inches
Hamilton Twp. 3 inches
Pennington 5.5 inches
Princeton 6.4 inches
West Windsor Twp. 2.5 inches
OCEAN COUNTY
Jackson 7 inches
Lakewood 4 inches
Manchester Twp. 4.1 inches
PENNSYLVANIA
BERKS COUNTY
Bern Twp. 5 inches
Blandon 7 inches
Douglassville 5 inches
Exeter Twp. 4 inches
Huffs Church 6.5 inches
Mertztown 7.5 inches
Spring Twp. 6.8 inches
Washington Twp. 3 inches
Wernersville 7 inches
West Lawn 6.5 inches
BUCKS COUNTY
Bensalem 5 inches
Buckingham Twp. 3 inches
Chalfont 5.5 inches
Doylestown 5 inches
Fairless Hills 5.3 inches
Hilltown Twp. 3 inches
Langhorne 5.5 inches
New Hope 3.5 inches
Newtown 5 inches
Quakertown 8 inches
Sellersville 6 inches
Trumbauersville 5 inches
Warminster 5.8 inches
Yardley 4.8 inches
CHESTER COUNTY
Berwyn 4.3 inches
Downingtown 6 inches
East Coventry Twp. 6 inches
East Nantmeal Twp. 5 inches
Elverson 6.8 inches
Glenmoore 5.5 inches
Jennersville 5.3 inches
Landenberg 6.3 inches
Oxford 7 inches
Parkesburg 4.8 inches
Thornbury Twp. 6 inches
West Bradford Twp. 6.5 inches
West Caln Twp. 5.7 inches
West Grove 3.5 inches
DELAWARE COUNTY
Aston Twp. 5.8 inches
Broomall 4.3 inches
Chadds Ford Twp. 6 inches
Chester 3 inches
Clifton Heights 5.3 inches
Drexel Hill 3 inches
Folsom 6.5 inches
Newtown Square 5.5 inches
Norwood 5.1 inches
Parkside 4.5 inches
Ridley Park 4.5 inches
Thornton 5.2 inches
Upper Darby 5.8 inches
Villanova 4.2 inches
Wayne 4.5 inches
LEHIGH COUNTY
Center Valley 8 inches
Coopersburg 9 inches
Germansville 7.8 inches
Salisbury Township 7 inches
Trexlertown 5.3 inches
Whitehall Township 7.5 inches
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Ambler 4 inches
Eagleville 4.3 inches
Hatboro 2.5 inches
King of Prussia 5.2 inches
Lansdale 4 inches
New Hanover Twp. 5.7 inches
North Wales 4 inches
Plymouth Meeting 3.8 inches
Pottstown 4 inches
Royersford 5.9 inches
Skippack 6.2 inches
Trappe 6.4 inches
Upper Dublin Twp. 5.3 inches
PHILADELPHIA COUNTY
Philadelphia 5.7 inches