snow totals

How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

Here are the snow totals so far (in inches) from the National Weather Service. We will update this page as we receive new information from the National Weather Service.

By NBC10 Staff

Our region saw the first significant snowfall in around 1,000 days as a nor’easter moved through the area. Here are the snow totals so far (in inches) from the National Weather Service. We will update this page as we receive new information from the National Weather Service.

Also, these are cumulative totals over the course of the storm (meaning sleet or rain could dampen what you actually see by the time the storm is over.)

DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE COUNTY 

Hockessin 4.5 inches 

North Talleyville 5.7 inches

Rock Manor 5 inches 

Wilmington 5.5 inches  

NEW JERSEY

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bordentown Twp. 5.7 inches

Browns Mills 5.5 inches 

Burlington Twp. 4.5 inches 

Chesterfield 6.5 inches 

Delanco 4 inches 

Evesham Twp. 6 inches 

Florence 2.9 inches 

Lumberton 4.7 inches 

Marlton 3.3 inches 

Medford 5 inches 

Mount Laurel 5.1 inches 

Riverton 6 inches 

Roebling 3.5 inches 

Southampton Twp. 4 inches 

CAMDEN COUNTY

Cherry Hill 6.5 inches 

Gloucester City 5 inches 

Haddon Heights 5.2 inches 

Haddonfield 4 inches 

Magnolia 4.5 inches 

Pennsauken 3.8 inches 

Oaklyn 5 inches

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Deptford Twp. 4 inches 

Glassboro 3.8 inches

Mantua 4 inches 

Newfield 2.7 inches 

Pitman 3.3 inches 

Sewell 1.5 inches 

Washington Twp. 2.4 inches 

MERCER COUNTY

Ewing 4.2 inches 

Hamilton Twp. 3 inches 

Pennington 5.5 inches 

Princeton 6.4 inches 

West Windsor Twp. 2.5 inches 

OCEAN COUNTY 

Jackson 7 inches 

Lakewood 4 inches 

Manchester Twp. 4.1 inches     

PENNSYLVANIA 

BERKS COUNTY

Bern Twp. 5 inches 

Blandon 7 inches 

Douglassville 5 inches 

Exeter Twp. 4 inches 

Huffs Church 6.5 inches 

Mertztown 7.5 inches 

Spring Twp. 6.8 inches 

Washington Twp. 3 inches 

Wernersville 7 inches 

West Lawn 6.5 inches 

BUCKS COUNTY

Bensalem 5 inches

Buckingham Twp. 3 inches 

Chalfont 5.5 inches 

Doylestown 5 inches 

Fairless Hills 5.3 inches 

Hilltown Twp. 3 inches 

Langhorne 5.5 inches 

New Hope 3.5 inches 

Newtown 5 inches 

Quakertown 8 inches 

Sellersville 6 inches 

Trumbauersville 5 inches 

Warminster 5.8 inches

Yardley 4.8 inches                                 

CHESTER COUNTY

Berwyn 4.3 inches 

Downingtown 6 inches 

East Coventry Twp. 6 inches 

East Nantmeal Twp. 5 inches

Elverson 6.8 inches 

Glenmoore 5.5 inches 

Jennersville 5.3 inches 

Landenberg 6.3 inches 

Oxford 7 inches 

Parkesburg 4.8 inches 

Thornbury Twp. 6 inches 

West Bradford Twp. 6.5 inches 

West Caln Twp. 5.7 inches 

West Grove 3.5 inches 

DELAWARE COUNTY

Aston Twp. 5.8 inches 

Broomall 4.3 inches 

Chadds Ford Twp. 6 inches

Chester 3 inches 

Clifton Heights 5.3 inches

Drexel Hill 3 inches

Folsom 6.5 inches

Newtown Square 5.5 inches 

Norwood 5.1 inches

Parkside 4.5 inches 

Ridley Park 4.5 inches 

Thornton 5.2 inches 

Upper Darby 5.8 inches 

Villanova 4.2 inches 

Wayne 4.5 inches

LEHIGH COUNTY

Center Valley 8 inches 

Coopersburg 9 inches

Germansville 7.8 inches 

Salisbury Township 7 inches 

Trexlertown 5.3 inches 

Whitehall Township 7.5 inches 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Ambler 4 inches

Eagleville 4.3 inches

Hatboro 2.5 inches

King of Prussia 5.2 inches

Lansdale 4 inches

New Hanover Twp. 5.7 inches

North Wales 4 inches

Plymouth Meeting 3.8 inches

Pottstown 4 inches

Royersford 5.9 inches 

Skippack 6.2 inches

Trappe 6.4 inches 

Upper Dublin Twp. 5.3 inches 

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

Philadelphia 5.7 inches

