How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

Our region saw the first significant snowfall in around 1,000 days as a nor’easter moved through the area. Here are the snow totals so far (in inches) from the National Weather Service. We will update this page as we receive new information from the National Weather Service.

Also, these are cumulative totals over the course of the storm (meaning sleet or rain could dampen what you actually see by the time the storm is over.)

DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

Hockessin 4.5 inches

North Talleyville 5.7 inches

Rock Manor 5 inches

Wilmington 5.5 inches

NEW JERSEY

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bordentown Twp. 5.7 inches

Browns Mills 5.5 inches

Burlington Twp. 4.5 inches

Chesterfield 6.5 inches

Delanco 4 inches

Evesham Twp. 6 inches

Florence 2.9 inches

Lumberton 4.7 inches

Marlton 3.3 inches

Medford 5 inches

Mount Laurel 5.1 inches

Riverton 6 inches

Roebling 3.5 inches

Southampton Twp. 4 inches

CAMDEN COUNTY

Cherry Hill 6.5 inches

Gloucester City 5 inches

Haddon Heights 5.2 inches

Haddonfield 4 inches

Magnolia 4.5 inches

Pennsauken 3.8 inches

Oaklyn 5 inches

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Deptford Twp. 4 inches

Glassboro 3.8 inches

Mantua 4 inches

Newfield 2.7 inches

Pitman 3.3 inches

Sewell 1.5 inches

Washington Twp. 2.4 inches

MERCER COUNTY

Ewing 4.2 inches

Hamilton Twp. 3 inches

Pennington 5.5 inches

Princeton 6.4 inches

West Windsor Twp. 2.5 inches

OCEAN COUNTY

Jackson 7 inches

Lakewood 4 inches

Manchester Twp. 4.1 inches

PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS COUNTY

Bern Twp. 5 inches

Blandon 7 inches

Douglassville 5 inches

Exeter Twp. 4 inches

Huffs Church 6.5 inches

Mertztown 7.5 inches

Spring Twp. 6.8 inches

Washington Twp. 3 inches

Wernersville 7 inches

West Lawn 6.5 inches

BUCKS COUNTY

Bensalem 5 inches

Buckingham Twp. 3 inches

Chalfont 5.5 inches

Doylestown 5 inches

Fairless Hills 5.3 inches

Hilltown Twp. 3 inches

Langhorne 5.5 inches

New Hope 3.5 inches

Newtown 5 inches

Quakertown 8 inches

Sellersville 6 inches

Trumbauersville 5 inches

Warminster 5.8 inches

Yardley 4.8 inches

CHESTER COUNTY

Berwyn 4.3 inches

Downingtown 6 inches

East Coventry Twp. 6 inches

East Nantmeal Twp. 5 inches

Elverson 6.8 inches

Glenmoore 5.5 inches

Jennersville 5.3 inches

Landenberg 6.3 inches

Oxford 7 inches

Parkesburg 4.8 inches

Thornbury Twp. 6 inches

West Bradford Twp. 6.5 inches

West Caln Twp. 5.7 inches

West Grove 3.5 inches

DELAWARE COUNTY

Aston Twp. 5.8 inches

Broomall 4.3 inches

Chadds Ford Twp. 6 inches

Chester 3 inches

Clifton Heights 5.3 inches

Drexel Hill 3 inches

Folsom 6.5 inches

Newtown Square 5.5 inches

Norwood 5.1 inches

Parkside 4.5 inches

Ridley Park 4.5 inches

Thornton 5.2 inches

Upper Darby 5.8 inches

Villanova 4.2 inches

Wayne 4.5 inches

LEHIGH COUNTY

Center Valley 8 inches

Coopersburg 9 inches

Germansville 7.8 inches

Salisbury Township 7 inches

Trexlertown 5.3 inches

Whitehall Township 7.5 inches

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Ambler 4 inches

Eagleville 4.3 inches

Hatboro 2.5 inches

King of Prussia 5.2 inches

Lansdale 4 inches

New Hanover Twp. 5.7 inches

North Wales 4 inches

Plymouth Meeting 3.8 inches

Pottstown 4 inches

Royersford 5.9 inches

Skippack 6.2 inches

Trappe 6.4 inches

Upper Dublin Twp. 5.3 inches

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

Philadelphia 5.7 inches