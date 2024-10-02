Penn State unveils new look Nittany Lion. What do you think?

Penn State's beloved Nittany has gotten a logo makeover and a new signature to go with the new look.

Penn State unveiled its 2024 version of its beloved mascot this week to modernize the iconic 120-year-old Nittany Lion.

“The Nittany Lion mascot has been a mainstay to the image of Penn State for 120 years, embodying the ‘We Are’ spirit and cultivating pride from the classroom to the athletics fields,” Penn State Vice President for Strategic Communications Rachel Pell said. "I'm excited to introduce to the Penn State community a fresh take on our beloved Nittany Lion, especially the highly requested signature, which can now be shared with the broader Penn State audience through stickers and decals.”

What does the updated Penn State Nittany Lion look like?

You will notice the new mascot logo sports four ferocious fangs, tail and a multi-folded neck with a blue-and-white scarf coming out from under it. The sneaker-wearing Nittany Lion let's you know who's No. 1 with his pointer finger raised in the air.

The signature is accentuated with a paw print, of course.

Penn State New Penn State Nittany Lion logos and signature

When can you grab new Nittany Lion gear?

Penn State hopes to proud new lion is a merchandising win. "With various new colorways, imprint options, and dynamic poses, these logos will increase the merchandise options for Penn Staters in exciting new ways," the university said in its news release.

Want to look fresh for undefeated No. 7-ranked Penn State's Big Ten Football (that's still odd to say versus a California team) Saturday showdown against UCLA?

"Merchandise featuring the new marks will be launched the weekend of Oct. 4 leading up to Penn State’s football game against UCLA at Beaver Stadium," the university said.

The initial merch will be sold at The Family Clothesline on East College Street in State College, Pennsylvania on Friday, the university said. And get this, the Nittany Lion itself will be in store signing that new John Hancock and posing for photos from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

After the launch, the new Nittany Lion will be available on clothing, hats, mugs, stickers and much more at stores that carry Penn State merch, the university said.