Live updates: Winter storm brings snow to Philly, NJ, Del. and Pa. suburbs

The first major winter storm of 2025 is moving through South Jersey, Philadelphia, Delaware and the Pennsylvania suburbs.

Snow began to fall during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in southern Delaware and New Jersey and will continue throughout much of the day.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of South Jersey and Delaware, while a winter weather advisory is in effect in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs through late Monday night.

Ahead of the storm, dozens of schools across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware -- including Philadelphia public schools closed, while several snow emergencies were declared.

Follow along for live updates on the storm, including radar, snow totals, timeline, closures, photos, videos and the latest forecast.