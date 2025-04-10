Just over 26% of Pennsylvania’s 2.7 million drivers have a Real ID with less than a month before the federally mandated deadline to obtain the identification or not be able to use your ID to board a plane or enter a federal building, according to PennDOT.

The deadline for Real ID enforcement is May 7, 2025.

“As a reminder, Real ID is optional in Pennsylvania, which means Pennsylvanians can choose to get a Real ID driver license or photo ID,” PennDOT spokesperson Aimee Inama said. “But if they don’t choose to get a REAL ID driver license or photo ID they need to have another form of federally acceptable ID such as a valid passport to fly domestically, enter certain federal facilities that require a federally acceptable ID or enter military bases.”

Don't make these common mistakes while getting your Real ID

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

With that in mind and the deadline looming, NBC10 Responds asked PennDOT what are the top mistakes people are making when visiting a Real ID Center.

The biggest mistake PennDOT is seeing is people not bringing the required documents.

“Preparation is key, so definitely go to our website see what documents are needed,” Inama said.

The needed docs include your proof of identity, whether that’s a passport or birth certificate. You will also need your Social Security number and two proofs of residency, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Another mistake people are making is using nicknames or mismatched names on required documents. If there are discrepancies -- such as a maiden name versus a married name -- applicants must provide additional legal documents, like a marriage certificate or court order.

It’s not a good idea to wait if your need a Real ID soon, PennDOT said. The closer we get to the May 7 enforcement date, the longer the wait times you can expect at the PennDOT Driver License Centers.

If you don’t have these plans soon, you can go to a Real ID center after the deadline. Inama says,

“PennDOT is going to be continuing to offer and process Real IDs now, on May 7th and after May 7. So, our real ID products are here to stay so people could come down and get one at any time.”

Last push for Real ID in Pa., NJ ahead of deadline

PennDOT and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission are also hosting Real ID events in the days ahead.

PennDOT has a list of dates, locations and times for their events on their website. New Jersey launched Real ID Thursdays at designated Licensing Center across the state. It adds nearly 4,500 appointments for each Thursday.

DelDOT in Delaware is not holding these types of events, but still has Real ID info on its website.