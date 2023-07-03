Afternoon thunderstorms expected to impact the area once again

Another round of wet weather could be in store for the Philadelphia region after thunderstorms -- and a tornado -- caused Wawa Welcome America to postpone a planned gospel music concert on Monday.

Warm, humid weather on Monday will likely turn to thunderstorms during the afternoon.

A slight risk of severe storms is in place across the entire Greater Philadelphia area for this afternoon into the evening with large hail and damaging winds, as well as a tornado or two, possible.

Similar to Sunday's storms, scattered showers and storms are expected with areas west of Philadelphia to likely see storms before the system moves closer to the city between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This storm system has the potential of bringing heavy rain, and producing lightning. Some storms will even turn severe with hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

If these storms gain some rotation, a tornado or two could develop.

As of about 2:40 p.m., the risk of severe weather in Philadelphia remained at a level two, or slight risk of short, intense storms.

Delaware and parts of South Jersey were listed at level three however, or an elevated risk of severe storms that could be persistent and intense.

As of about 2:45 p.m., plans for a Wawa Welcome America concert featuring Vanessa Williams, along with the rescheduled Gospel on Independence -- which had already been postponed once due to inclimate weather, were still on for the evening.

If anything changes for Monday night's scheduled performances, this story will be updated with the latest information.

As for Tuesday, July 4, there is a possibility for severe weather across our entire area during the afternoon.

However, the passing storms on Tuesday afternoon should make way for a dry evening for fireworks.

Stay with NBC10 and the First Alert Weather team for the latest updates and forecast.