Great Danes rescued from breeding operation looking for foster families in Pennsylvania

Several Great Danes have been rescued from a breeding operation and are now safe with the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The BVSPCA said 120 dogs and puppies—primarily Great Danes—were seized from a property in Union County, Florida last month.

Officials said the animals were living in "extremely unsanitary conditions," and many of the dogs were underweight or had untreated medical conditions.

Eight of those dogs have now made the journey to the Brandywine Valley SPCA West Chester campus.

Now, the BVSPCA is in search of fosters for the dogs to spend their Pennsylvania state-mandated isolation period.

"Our everyday work doesn’t stop when we step up to help with large rescues like this,” said Lamb. “We need our community to join us in this emergency situation by fostering, adopting and donating so that we can continue to care for the local animals who count on us every day, while we also welcome these eight dogs in need.”

If you are interested in welcoming one of the dogs into your home for fostering or even adoption, you can email wcfoster@bvspca.org or stop by the West Chester campus.

For more information, visit bvspca.org.