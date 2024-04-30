Frontier Airlines is giving travelers a chance to book their summer getaways on a budget to celebrate their growth to 42 nonstop destinations from Philadelphia.

The airline is holding a sale for two days only that offers a free carry-on bag and a free seat assignment, in addition to their low fares.

Flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) through June 12, 2024, could be purchased with fares starting at $29 if booked by May 1, 2024. And if you're a part of the airline's membership program, Discount Den, fares will start at $19 on flights to select destinations.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"What better way to show our pride in serving the Philadelphia community than by offering a free seat and carry-on allowance in addition to our ultra-low fares," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines. "Whether you're traveling for a well-deserved vacation, a business trip, or visiting loved ones, we'll save you money when you fly out of Philadelphia International Airport with 42 nonstop destinations to choose from."

Want to score this deal for your big summer trip?

Travelers can take advantage of the free seat selection and carry-on baggage offer by booking their reservation on the FlyFrontier website or mobile app, using the code "FREEBIE" at checkout.

Frontier also recently introduced UpFront Plus, a new seat option on the company’s airplanes.

The new seating option offers extra legroom and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. In addition, customers who purchase the upgrade are able to select a window or aisle seat with a guaranteed empty middle seat.

Promotion Details:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 2, 2024.

Offer fares are valid for nonstop travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through June 30, 2024; and August 15, 2024 through October 31, 2024, except for certain states and days.

The following blackout dates apply: May 27, 2024; September 3, 2024; From 11 to 14 October 2024.

Not all markets are available for all travel dates.

14-day advance purchase required.

No round-trip purchase is required.

Certain conditions apply, so it is recommended to contact the airline directly for more information.

Details about the Seats & Luggage Promotional Offer: