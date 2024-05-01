Philadelphia

Grandmother stabbed to death in Philly rowhome. Police believe teenage girl killed her

The deadly scene was uncovered inside a Cobbs Creek rowhome on May 1, 2024

Philadelphia police took a 15-year-old girl into custody after she called police to her rowhome to report that her grandmother -- her legal guardian -- was stabbed to death.

Officers arrived to the house along Cobbs Creek Parkway, near Spruce Street, in the Cobbs Creek section of the city around 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police Capt. Anthony Ganard said.

A 911 call was made by the girl, Ganard said. She couldn't open the door when officers arrived, so they instead had to climb through a window that the girl opened.

The officers then found a woman -- believed to be in her late 60s -- stabbed in an upstairs bedroom, Ganard said. Medics pronounced the woman dead.

"It sounds like it was a domestic disturbance that turned into a stabbing," Ganard said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police said no one else beside the girl and woman were home when they arrived. Investigators recovered a knife upstairs in the house, Ganard said.

Investigators took the girl into custody and transferred her to homicide detectives.

Philadelphia's homicide rate is down so far in 2024, something that city leaders say is encouraging. However, despite a 35% drop, at least 87 people have been killed so far this year, according to police data.

