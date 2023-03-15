‘Hire Rebecca': Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter Endorses Rhynhart in 2023 Race

Rebecca Rhynhart now has two former mayors in her corner as she battles a crowded field of Democrats who want to be Philadelphia's next mayor.

On Wednesday, former Democratic Mayor Michael Nutter endorsed the former city controller in the 2023 Democratic primary. Rhynhart worked in Nutter's administration as treasurer and later budget director.

Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter endorsing Rebecca Rhynhart for mayor pic.twitter.com/YGqq78VEeH — Lauren Mayk (@Laurenjmayk) March 15, 2023

"I hired her as a key member of my administration and now I’m encouraging the voters of Philadelphia to hire Rebecca to serve as our next mayor," Nutter said, according to remarks tweeted out by Rhynhart's campaign.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"My journey as a public official started with Mayor Nutter. Now, I'm honored to have his endorsement," Rhynhart wrote.

Nutter, 65, served two terms as mayor from 2008 to 2016. He joins a fellow ex-mayor in supporting Rhynhart. His predecessor, former Mayor John Street, endorsed Rhynhart earlier this year.

Rhynhart, who was formerly the city controller, resigned from her seat last year in order to run for mayor. During her time as controller, her office tracked gun violence in the city on a public dashboard.

Rhynhart is one of a dozen Democratic challengers for Jim Kenney's seat. Former Councilman David Oh is the only Republican running.

Kenney's second term will come to an end next year. The Democrat has reached his term limit and cannot seek reelection.

Democratic candidates for mayor will face off in the May primary. In Philadelphia, the winner of the Democratic primary is likely a lock to win the November election.