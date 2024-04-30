Police in Delaware are investigating after three people died in a murder-suicide at a home in Magnolia on Monday evening, officials said.

According to police, at about 6:18 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a home along the 100 block of Cilento Drive after reports of gunfire. Here, first responders found a 38-year-old Magnolia woman suffering from gunshot wounds on the front lawn of the property.

The troopers on scene attempted life-saving procedures, but officials said, the woman died of her injuries.

Inside the home, police found the body of a 43-year-old man who had been shot to death, officials said.

Also in the home, police officials said they recovered the body of a 49-year-old man, who officials consider a suspect in these slayings. This man, police said, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, an investigation into this incident has found that the man believed to have committed these shootings contacted a family member and confessed to shooting his wife and her boyfriend before expressing an intent to kill himself.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Three children who were at the home at the time this incident occurred were not harmed, officials said.

Law enforcement officials have not yet provided further identifying details on this incident nor the identities of those who died in this shooting.

However, officials said, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.