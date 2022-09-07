Who Is Running for Philadelphia Mayor in 2023?

The field of hopefuls vying to become Philadelphia's 100th mayor, and succeed Mayor Jim Kenney, is beginning to emerge 14 months before the November 2023 election.

Four City Council members have already resigned their seats, with two officially declaring their intent to run for mayor and the other two pondering a run. Two or three other Council members could also quit their posts soon to jump into the race while some private citizens are also considering mayoral campaigns.

Philadelphia elected officials must resign to run for mayor, according to a rule in the city's Home Rule Charter. Meanwhile, Kenney can't run for a third term.

Here's a look at the candidates who have officially declared their candidacy and prospective candidates who are believed to be exploring a run. This list will be updated as the field expands.

Maria Quiñones Sanchez, Democrat

Quiñones Sanchez became the first Latina to serve a district on City Council when she was elected in 2007. The longtime political activist has been a leader in the Kensington area of North and Lower Northeast Philadelphia for decades. She has beaten back numerous attempts by other Democratic leaders in Philadelphia to usurp her political power -- from state Rep. Angel Cruz to former union leader Johnny Dougherty.

Despite those efforts, and in part because of them, Quiñones Sanchez remains one of the best-known and formidable politicians in Philadelphia. She served nearly 15 years on City Council.

Derek Green, Democrat

Green is a former assistant district attorney and a former deputy in the City Solicitor's Office who rose to prominence in City Hall through his work as one of Council's top legislative aides. He worked for years in former Democratic Majority Leader Marian Tasco's office. He was twice elected to an at-large Council seat. He lives in the Mount Airy section of Northwest Philadelphia.

Cherelle Parker, Democrat

Parker has a long public career, having served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 10 years before being elected to Council in 2015. She was the youngest Black woman ever elected to the House in 2005. She represented the 9th Council District, which includes neighborhoods in Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia.

She quickly rose to Council majority leader in her second term.

Allan Domb, Democrat (Undeclared But 'Exploring' a Run)

Domb is one of Center City's top developers over the last few decades, and was dubbed "the Condo King" years ago before he first ran for Council. He shocked friends and political observers alike when he announced his initial run for Council in 2015.

His wealth and clout with some of the city's most affluent residents have made him a formidable politician since his entry into Council chambers.