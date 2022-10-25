Another Philadelphia elected official has resigned ahead of a mayoral run.

"I am here today to announce that I am now a candidate for mayor of our great city of Philadelphia," City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said at a late Tuesday morning new conference.

Rhynhart submitted her letter of resignation to second-term Mayor Jim Kenney Tuesday morning.

"I am honored and humbled to serve the people of Philadelphia over the last five years as the elected city controller," Rhnyhart wrote in her brief letter to her fellow Democrat.

The resignation took place immediately as Rhynhart left the controller's office -- which submits reports and tracks data on gun violence and issues audits on policing and other city departments -- in the hands of already appointed deputies. It will be ultimately up to Kenney to chose the acting city controller.

Rhynhart was flanked by her husband, Dave, and her daughter, Julia, during her mayoral announcement at Nichols Park at Race and Conestoga streets in West Philadelphia.

Rhynhart noted that "our city is becoming traumatized by this violence," while saying that at least 15 people had been shot and eight killed within a few block radius of the park.

Earlier in a statement released to the news media, the 48-year-old hinted at wanting more power.

"My power as City Controller is limited," she wrote. "I can identify problems with how government is operating and make recommendations to improve those operations. As Controller, I cannot force the administration to implement recommendations that will move our city forward."

At her mayoral announcement she noted the city need to improve safety, trash collection and policing.

"This has been a very difficult decision, but I believe our city needs strong leadership."

She later added in prepared remarks that "I understand how this city works and doesn’t work better than anyone, making me ready on day one to lead this city in the right direction."

Philadelphia elected officials must resign to run for mayor, according to a rule in the city's Home Rule Charter. Meanwhile, Kenney can't run for a third term.

Rhynhart joins a growing list of elected Philadelphia Democrats who have left office in recent months ahead a potential mayoral run in 2023. Former city council members Derek Green, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sanchez have officially announced their runs while former councilman Allan Domb said he is "exploring" a run for mayor.