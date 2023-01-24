Former Philadelphia Mayor John Street has thrown his support behind Democratic candidate Rebecca Rhynhart in the 2023 mayoral race.

The 79-year-old Street -- who served the city's highest office for two-terms from 2000 to 2008 -- announced his support for Rhynhart, 48, on Tuesday morning.

“I am endorsing Rebecca Rhynhart for mayor because she is the most qualified non-incumbent to ever run for the office and the best candidate in this race to lead our city,” Street said in a statement shared by Rhynhart's campaign. “Rebecca cares about Philadelphia and I know that she will give all of our neighborhoods and residents the care they deserve. She is a fighter who tirelessly pushes for what is right."

Rhynhart, who was formerly the city controller, resigned from her seat last year in order to run for mayor. During her time as controller, her office tracked gun violence in the city on a public dashboard.

Rhynhart is one of several Democratic challengers for Jim Kenney's seat.

“I am so honored to have Mayor Street’s endorsement. During his time as Mayor, he wasn’t afraid to tackle the issues head-on,” Rhynhart said in a statement. “His political career in our city is unmatched. Mayor Street was never afraid to stand up for what was right and push against the status quo. He took action to improve the quality of life for Philadelphians and he showed he truly cared about all of our neighborhoods."

Kenney's second term will come to an end next year. The Democrat has reached his term limit and cannot seek reelection.

Democratic candidates for mayor will face off in the May primary. In Philadelphia, the winner of the Democratic primary is likely a lock to win the November election.