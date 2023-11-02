Your guide to 2023 Philly Marathon, road Closures and more

What to Know Expect road closures and public transit changes Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19 as the races of the Philadelphia Marathon weekend take over the City of Brotherly Love.

The half marathon, which began at 7 a.m., and 8K, which started at 11 a.m., take place Saturday, Nov. 18. The full marathon, which starts at 7 a.m., takes place Sunday, Nov. 19.

Watch out for parking restrictions along the courses.

Thousands of runners are racing through the city for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, Health & Fitness Expo and Nemours Children's Run. That means traffic in the area is coming to a screeching halt later this month, especially around the Art Museum area.

Here is a complete guide to all the marathon events, as well as road closures.

AACR Philadelphia Marathon

The AACR Philadelphia Marathon takes place on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The location for the start of the race is 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The start time for push rim wheelchairs is 6:55 a.m. while the start time for runners and walkers is 7 a.m.

Registration for the marathon is open until Nov. 7. The cost of registration is $155.

You can view the full course map here or in the picture below. You can also view the elevation map here.

View all the frequently asked marathon questions and answers here.

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon

The Dietz and Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The start time for push rim wheelchairs will be at 6:55 a.m.

The start time for runners and walkers will be at 7 a.m.

The end time will be at 11:30 a.m.

The starting location will be at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Registration, which is $140, will be open until Nov. 7. You can register here.

You can view the full course map here. You can also view the elevation map here.

Rothman Orthopaedics 8K

The Rothman Orthopaedics 8K will take place on Saturday, Nov 18.

The start time for push rim wheelchairs will be at 10:55 a.m.

The start time for runners and walkers will be at 11 a.m.

The starting location will be at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Registration, which is $55, will be open until Nov. 7. You can register here.

You can view the full course map here.

Nemours Children’s Run

The Nemours Children's Run will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Family activities and on-site registration begin at 9:00 a.m. and races begin at noon.

The starting location will be inside Eakins Oval at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Registration, which is $15, will be open until Nov. 7. You can register here.

Now to the road closures for the Philly Marathon Weekend (according to the city of Philadelphia):

Impacted roadways and areas

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Friday. Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19

The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) will be closed on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed .

at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound). Soft-close at 4 a.m. and hard-close at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday November 19.

Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route on Saturday, November 18. The full route can be viewed online.

Saturday, November 18. The full route can be viewed online. Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 19. The full route can be viewed online.

Friday, Nov. 17, Road Closures

The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 17. At 2:45 p.m., outbound lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. After evening rush hour, all inner lanes (inbound and outbound) from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets.

Saturday, Nov. 18, Road Closures

As part of enhanced security for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below).

Prior to Saturday, “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.

Sunday, Nov. 19, Road Closures

These same parking restrictions from Saturday will be in effect.

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street, from Broad Street to 34th Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

"All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m.," the city said.

Just Want to See Art, Go to the Museum?

Looking to get to the Philadelphia Museum of Art this weekend? Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art during event hours will be maintained via the Spring Garden Street Bridge to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive on Saturday and Sunday, the city said.

Other Parkway area museums and attractions plan to open regularly.

SEPTA Service Detours, Service

"Select buses will operate on different routes during the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon," the city said.

Detours on the SEPTA routes listed below begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Routes K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

Routes 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

Routes 32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

Routes 47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)

In addition those routes, bus routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 "will operate on a temporary detour to allow for the setup of marathon events on Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street," the city said.

Customers can take Regional Rail trains to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish line areas.

The Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Line subways can also leave people off within walking distance of the starting lines.

Be sure to check out SEPTA's System Status tool before you head out.