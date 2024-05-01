The Center City District, on Wednesday morning, released the annual State of Center City report, that shows that foot traffic is returning to Center City Philadelphia at near pre-pandemic levels.

Not only are workers, tourists and shoppers returning to the region, but the report shows that crime was down by more than 17% in Center City when compared to 2019 -- though officials noted there remains "significant work to do" in changing negative perceptions of the area.

The report itself is intended as a way to "encourage and amplify the factors that are necessary to sustain the strength of Center City and Philadelphia," according to Prema Katari Gupta, president of the Center City District.

Some highlights of the recently released report are:

84% of total pedestrian volume has returned, compared to 2019 levels

70% of non-resident workers have returned to work downtown as of the end of 2023

2,844 new housing units were completed in 2023

235 new retailers have opened since 2020

84.5% of storefronts were occupies as of September 2023

62% of downtown jobs do not require a bachelor’s degree

80% of residents 25 and older have graduated from college

The report details other data that shows that Center City is bouncing back from the pandemic.

Job growth

According to the report, in 2023, Philadelphia added 24,800 jobs to the economy, increasing the total jobs in the city to over 778,000.

By late 2022, the number of jobs in Philadelphia exceeded 2019 levels, it notes, and Center City Philadelphia is the region’s largest employment center with over 228,519 jobs located in the area from Vine to Pine streets and 279,465 jobs in the area located between Girard Avenue and Tasker Street.

Center City housing and commercial development

According to the report, Philadelphia ranks sixth among the largest 25 U.S. cities in the return of non-resident workers to their offices and the number of jobs citywide has surpassed 2019 levels.

The report details how population of those who live in Center City grew by 3% from 2021 to 2023, with 11,000 more people residing in the area. This increase has brought development as, the report claims, last year saw 2,844 housing units completed in the district -- a five-year high.

According to the Center City District, the sustained population growth of the area, along with the return of downtown visitors and non-residential office workers, contributed to rising retail occupancy – currently at 85% and closing in on the 2019 occupancy level of 89%.

In 2023, 80 retail leases were signed in Center City – surpassing the 77 leases signed in 2019 and, the Center City District claims this move is "driven by 'clicks-to-bricks' digitally native brands and grocery stores."

Tourism and entertainment

Arts and cultural institutions in Center City saw overall attendance increase 9% from 2022 to 2023, according to the report.

Center City entertainment venues, the report says, are "using "getting creative" to grow audiences and, last year, the Philadelphia Ballet brought in a record breaking 53,000 attendees.

Also, the report says, independent venues, like the Wilma, the Lantern Theater Company and the InterAct Theatre Company -- saw a collective 25% increase in attendance last year.

Public transportation use

Also, while overall public transportation use in Philadelphia has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, the report noted that overall SEPTA usage rose 20% from 2022 to 2023, with bus ridership climbing nearly 40% year-over-year.

Also, in the report, the Center City District notes that coming improvements to SEPTA -- like new railcars for the Market-Frankford Line, new signage and wayfinding information for riders and a renovated bus schedule -- are expected to continue to improve ridership in Center City.

“State of Center City 2024 was created to serve as a useful and enjoyable resource, and is a clear

reflection of CCD’s organizational obsession with analytical rigor and optimism firmly rooted in data,” Gupta

said. “Perhaps it’s time to stop talking about ‘recovery’ and instead work to conjure the downtown that we

want and that our city needs. We can continue to will our cities to resume the patterns of the last decade, or

we can learn from unanticipated strengths and exposed vulnerabilities, and build a downtown that is more

competitive, connected, livable, equitable, joyful, resilient and inclusive."