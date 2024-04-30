SEPTA unveils final bus revolution proposal

SEPTA officials have unveiled, what they believe will be, the final version of the long disputed bus revolution plan.

This final version comes after SEPTA held more that 200 community meetings over the past three years, all aimed at presenting a plan that looks to make the bus system more efficient by adding more pick-ups at popular stops and improving access to connections to other mass transit options.

The new proposal, released Monday, will not remove the Route 32 bus -- which had been proposed in the past -- and would instead reinstate the line which runs between Roxborough and South Broad Street and serves Strawberry Mansion and Fairmount neighborhoods.

The final plan also calls for a full alignment for Route 16 to City Hall, restore full-length alignment for Route 57 -- and removing the split at York and Dauphin streets -- extending Route 26 to the Wissahickon Transit Center and more.

Overall, the proposal calls for a 30% increase in routes as well as improved access and a simplified bus network.

"The new bus network will improve access to our families, friends, healthcare, jobs, education, and places of worship. We have worked closely with City Council and our riders, operators, and stakeholders for more than two years to deliver a plan that will make our bus network more frequent, reliable, and accessible across the entire region," said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards in a statement on the final proposal. "As we work toward implementation, we will continue to listen to our riders and stakeholders to ensure that our network provides equitable access for all."

Other moves the final proposal includes are:

Reinstate Route H as Route 71 to preserve connections in Mt. Airy and Germantown to the Broad Street Line.

Reinstate Route 12 to 50th and Woodland.

Extend Route 73 along Aramingo and Frankford avenues (replacing Route 25).

Restore Route 18 alignment in Cedarbrook to preserve local service on Mt Pleasant Ave., Michener Ave., and Roumfort Rd.

Increase the frequency of Route 52 trips serving 54th St. and City Ave. to ensure N. 52nd St. in Wynnefield is served by the frequent bus network.

SEPTA's board is expected to vote on this final proposal next month. If it is approved, the new bus revolution plan would go into effect in the summer of 2025.

For more information, visit SEPTA's website devoted to the bus revolution plan.