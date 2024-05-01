Black bear spotted roaming around Bucks County town

Another bear has been seen roaming around a Bucks County town earlier this week.

Upper Makefield Township Police said early Monday morning an officer spotted a black bear in the area of Street Road between Lurgan Road and Windy Hollow Road.

"As you know, we live in a rural area and with that bucolic scenery comes wildlife.. And some of that wildlife can include bears," the department wrote in a social media post.

Police said this is not the first time the animal has been spotted in the area and it most likely won't be the last.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you see a bear, police said it is not necessary to call 9-1-1 unless there is an immediate danger.

However, you can message the Upper Makefield Township Police Department via Facebook if you spot a bear or have signs that one was on your property.