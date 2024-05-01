critter corner

Black bear spotted roaming around Bucks County town

An officer spotted a black bear in the area of Street Road between Lurgan Road and Windy Hollow Road

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another bear has been seen roaming around a Bucks County town earlier this week.

Upper Makefield Township Police said early Monday morning an officer spotted a black bear in the area of Street Road between Lurgan Road and Windy Hollow Road.

"As you know, we live in a rural area and with that bucolic scenery comes wildlife.. And some of that wildlife can include bears," the department wrote in a social media post.

Police said this is not the first time the animal has been spotted in the area and it most likely won't be the last.

If you see a bear, police said it is not necessary to call 9-1-1 unless there is an immediate danger.

However, you can message the Upper Makefield Township Police Department via Facebook if you spot a bear or have signs that one was on your property.

