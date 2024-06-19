first alert traffic

Overturned truck blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County

A tractor-trailer crash blocked lanes on the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem, Bucks County, on June 19, 2024

By Dan Stamm

A tractor-trailer overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday morning, causing eastbound traffic to back up for hours.

The wreck happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 276 near milepost 350 around 5:15 a.m. in Bucks County, 511PA.com said.

The crash caused traffic to back up between the Willow Grove (Exit 343) and Bensalem (Exit 351) interchanges.

The Turnpike's X page for alerts warned drivers to "be alert for slow or stopped traffic in the area."

SkyForce10 captured traffic sporadically stopped and sometimes one lane getting by on the shoulder. Drive times were up to 35 minutes or more by 6:30 a.m.

Drivers wanting to avoid paying a toll to sit in traffic can use Route 611, Route 132 east and US Route 1 to get around the crash, which blocked lanes for hours.

Traffic finally returned to normal as the crash was clear around 8:15 a.m., the Turnpike said.

