Overturned truck blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County

A tractor-trailer overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday morning, causing eastbound traffic to back up for hours.

The wreck happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 276 near milepost 350 around 5:15 a.m. in Bucks County, 511PA.com said.

The crash caused traffic to back up between the Willow Grove (Exit 343) and Bensalem (Exit 351) interchanges.

We've got a closer look at this overturned tractor trailer crash on the eastbound PA Turnpike courtesy of @SkyForce10. 2 left lanes blocked approaching Bensalem, only right lane is getting by. Drive time up to 35 minutes between Valley Forge and Rt-1. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/NyNm9MymV9 — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) June 19, 2024

The Turnpike's X page for alerts warned drivers to "be alert for slow or stopped traffic in the area."

EMERGENCY ROAD CLOSURE- #PaTurnpike I-276 eastbound is CLOSED from Willow Grove Exit #343 to Bensalem Exit #351. All traffic must exit at Exit #343. Be alert for slow or stopped traffic in the area. @TotalTrafficPHL @PA_Turnpike @KYWRadioTraffic pic.twitter.com/JpHMEEmOAM — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) June 19, 2024

SkyForce10 captured traffic sporadically stopped and sometimes one lane getting by on the shoulder. Drive times were up to 35 minutes or more by 6:30 a.m.

Drivers wanting to avoid paying a toll to sit in traffic can use Route 611, Route 132 east and US Route 1 to get around the crash, which blocked lanes for hours.

Traffic finally returned to normal as the crash was clear around 8:15 a.m., the Turnpike said.