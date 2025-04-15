Philadelphia

Man in his 70s found dead after overnight house fire in Philadelphia

According to investigators, the body of a 73-year-old man was found in the back of the house

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after officials said a man was found dead after an overnight house fire in Philadelphia.

Officials said the fire broke out just before midnight on Monday, April 14, 2025, at a home on Chew Avenue near N. 16th St.

As of right now, investigators believe there's nothing suspicious about his death. Officials said the fire was placed under control quickly, and the cause is now under investigation.

