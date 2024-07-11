A jackknifed tractor-trailer closed the ramp from the Vine Street Expressway to the Schuylkill Expressway for hours Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-676 on the ramp approaching I-76 westbound around 2:25 a.m. on July 11, 2024, according to 511PA.

ALL LANES CLOSED on I-676 westbound between Ben Franklin Pkwy and I-76. Off-ramp to 76 also closed due to jackknifed tractor trailer. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/hALGTTNjKf — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) July 11, 2024

It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

Crews spent hours cleaning up the wreckage and the lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m. It appeared there was some sort of spill.

Drivers on westbound I-676 were being forced off at the ramp to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Drivers wanting to avoid the backup along I-676 should plan to get off at Broad (or earlier) and take surface streets like Vine and Callowhill, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said.

This story is developing and will be updated.