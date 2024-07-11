First Alert Traffic

Jackknifed truck crash closes I-676 approaching I-76 for hours

The wreck closed the Vine Street Expressway approaching the exits for the Schuylkill Expressway for hours early on July 11, 2024

By Dan Stamm

A jackknifed tractor-trailer closed the ramp from the Vine Street Expressway to the Schuylkill Expressway for hours Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-676 on the ramp approaching I-76 westbound around 2:25 a.m. on July 11, 2024, according to 511PA.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

Crews spent hours cleaning up the wreckage and the lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m. It appeared there was some sort of spill.

Drivers on westbound I-676 were being forced off at the ramp to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Drivers wanting to avoid the backup along I-676 should plan to get off at Broad (or earlier) and take surface streets like Vine and Callowhill, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

