Delaware River

Bridge connecting Pennsylvania, New Jersey lights up in programmable light

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) says the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge's lighting display is now programmable

A span over the Delaware River that connects Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to New Jersey, now lights up in programmable colors.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) celebrated flipping the switch on the new light display on the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge as darkness settled in on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The programmable lights reflect onto the river below as they change color.

The new lights are part of a larger rehabilitation project for the bridge that includes cleaning the structure, masonry repairs, new walkways, structural repairs and the replacement of a critical pin that had rusted, the DRJTBC said.

