First Alert Traffic

Man struck, killed as driver goes from busy NJ road onto I-76

Two crashes early on April 1, 2025, left a man in New Jersey dead and a woman in Philadelphia badly hurt

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was struck and killed at the intersection of two busy South Jersey roads early on Tuesday.

The driver of a Mitsubishi Eclipse struck a 60-year-old Sewell man while driving from U.S. Route 130 southbound onto the ramp for Interstate 76 in Gloucester City, Camden County, around 2:20 a.m. on April 1, 2025, New Jersey State Police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The driver struck Douglas Cella as he entered the path of the car, state police said. Cella died from his injuries.

No one in the car was hurt, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The damaged Mitsubishi could be seen before dark stopped near where the crash happened.

The exact circumstances of the deadly crash remained under investigation Tuesday, police said.

Woman ejected from crashing car in Philadelphia

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

politics 3 hours ago

‘Not normal times': Sen. Cory Booker launches all-night filibuster to protest Trump agenda

NFL 48 mins ago

No resolution reached on fate of Eagles' signature Tush Push

This crash came on the same morning as a 30-year-old woman was ejected as her 2003 gold Mercedes-Benz C300 crashed near 15th and Vine streets in Center City Philadelphia.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police police said that driver was going eastbound on Vine when she lost control, striking a curb and pole before ultimately crashing into the wall of the former Hahnemann Hospital.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with head and body injuries, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficCamden CountyCenter City Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us