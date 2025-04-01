Man struck, killed as driver goes from busy NJ road onto I-76

A man was struck and killed at the intersection of two busy South Jersey roads early on Tuesday.

The driver of a Mitsubishi Eclipse struck a 60-year-old Sewell man while driving from U.S. Route 130 southbound onto the ramp for Interstate 76 in Gloucester City, Camden County, around 2:20 a.m. on April 1, 2025, New Jersey State Police said.

The driver struck Douglas Cella as he entered the path of the car, state police said. Cella died from his injuries.

No one in the car was hurt, police said.

The damaged Mitsubishi could be seen before dark stopped near where the crash happened.

The exact circumstances of the deadly crash remained under investigation Tuesday, police said.

Woman ejected from crashing car in Philadelphia

This crash came on the same morning as a 30-year-old woman was ejected as her 2003 gold Mercedes-Benz C300 crashed near 15th and Vine streets in Center City Philadelphia.

Police police said that driver was going eastbound on Vine when she lost control, striking a curb and pole before ultimately crashing into the wall of the former Hahnemann Hospital.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with head and body injuries, police said.