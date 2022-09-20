first alert traffic

School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk

The crash happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of South 52nd and Spruce streets

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.

Léelo en español aquí.

Philadelphia police didn't immediately reveal if any children were on board the bus at the time.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two ambulances could be seen parked across the intersection from the crash scene. It wasn't known if anyone was hurt.

Police blocked off the area around the crashed bus, but traffic continued to get by the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficWest PhiladelphiaSchool Bus Crash
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us