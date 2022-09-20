A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.

Philadelphia police didn't immediately reveal if any children were on board the bus at the time.

Two ambulances could be seen parked across the intersection from the crash scene. It wasn't known if anyone was hurt.

Police blocked off the area around the crashed bus, but traffic continued to get by the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.