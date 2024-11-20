Crash blocks Route 309 in Montgomery County

A wreck on Route 309 in Montgomery County had traffic backed up Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Route 309 past the Susquehanna Road exit in the Ambler area around 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2024, 511PA reports.

All lanes were closed and the closure was expected to last until after 7 a.m., 511PA said. Traffic backed up to the Fort Washington exit.

At least one person was hurt, Montgomery County Fire Radio said.

With traffic being forced off at Susquehanna, drivers would need to navigate surface roads to access the highway near Bethlehem Pike.

Plus, a second crash appeared to happen near the Highland Avenue exit, leading to driver bailing there instead, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia said.

The crash was no longer mentioned on the 511Pa alerts as of 7:40 a.m.