Check out the progress crews have made fixing Route 202 sinkhole in KOP

The section of the road between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in King of Prussia was closed at 8 p.m. Monday in both directions as crews worked to repair a broken water main. By Wednesday morning, paving was well underway

By Dan Stamm and David Chang

Check out the progress crews have made as they rush to reopen a section of busy Route 202 (East Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, after a water line break caused a massive sinkhole to open up.

Yes, that's asphalt that had the roadway nearly level again as SkyForce10 hovered overhead just after daybreak.

An Upper Merion Township manager said that Route 202 should reopen between the Tires Plus store and Walgreens at some point after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Work certainly appeared to be chugging along.

The sinkhole was discovered during a reported water outage in the area.

The section of the road between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard was closed at 8 p.m. Monday in both directions. Crews worked Tuesday to repair a broken water main before they began repairing the road.

Detour signs directed traffic around the area until repairs are made. 

PennDOT said crews needed to dig into the hole to remove debris and get to the source of the leak, NBC10's Deanna Durante reported. Repairs then would be made before the hole is filled.

Crews could be seen working in the hole around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

By 11 a.m., pipes could be seen in the hole as large machinery was used.

excavator being used inside the sinkhole.

PennDOT said crews worked to fill the hole, stabilize it and pave it with asphalt.

How do I get around the sinkhole closure?

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested using Ross or Henderson roads as alternates, but warned that those roads could back up as more drivers use them Tuesday. Drivers could also take Route 23 down to Route 320.

U.S. Route 422 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike can be used to get around the closure entirely, Watko said. However, you have to pay a toll on the turnpike.

Residents in the area with additional questions can call Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

