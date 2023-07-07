Business recovery center opens to help those hurt by I-95 shutdown

Businesses feeling the pain of the I-95 collapse and closure now have a resource for getting loans to help.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened its Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Philadelphia on Friday, July 7.

The center -- in response to the impacts of the fiery I-95 bridge collapse on June 11 -- is stationed at the Philadelphia Fire Department's Engine 38 training facility at 4933 Magee Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

“Our Business Recovery Center is one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” Francisco Sanchez, Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, said. “Business owners can meet in-person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”

The center is there for people impacted in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey. They can apply for part of $2 million in economic injury disaster loans.

The center is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through June 21.