Bucks County farm lands on Forbes' list of best places to see lavender blooms in the U.S.

You don't have to travel far to visit one of the top places to see lavender in full bloom.

Peace Valley Lavender Farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, ranked No. 4 on Forbes' list of popular places to see and experience lavender blooms in the U.S.

The big draw for the farm is Lake Galena, which is just across the street and the fact that visitors can pick their own bunch of lavender for $8 to $12.

Lavender blooms in the summer months and typically lasts from mid-May until August.

