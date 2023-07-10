Portion of Route 202 closed in KOP due to sinkhole

A portion of Route 202 (East Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is closed until Tuesday due to a massive sinkhole in the middle of the road between the Tires Plus store and Walgreens, officials said.

The sinkhole was discovered during a reported water outage in the area.

The section of the road between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard was closed at 8 p.m. Monday in both directions. Crews are working to repair a broken water main before they begin repairing the road.

Detour signs are directing traffic around the area until repairs are made.

Police did not reveal the specific time the road will reopen but said it would occur “sometime tomorrow.”

Residents in the area with additional questions can call Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.