Route 202 closes again in KOP due to pavement failure 

Less than a week after it reopened following repairs to a massive sinkhole, Route 202 North (Dekalb Pike) closed once again in King of Prussia due to pavement failure, officials announced.

A stretch of Route 202 was closed on July 10 between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard after a reported water outage in the area led to the discovery of a large sinkhole. The road reopened on July 12 after crews from Pennsylvania American Water made repairs.

On Saturday night, the left lane of Route 202 northbound just after Henderson Road was closed due to a new pavement failure. The right lane was closed Sunday at 11:15 p.m. Video obtained by NBC10 shows a dent in part of the pavement.

Route 202 northbound will remain closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard until PennDOT engineers can assess the extent of the new damage and develop a plan to make repairs, according to officials.

Motorists are advised to allow themselves extra time while driving in the area as the repairs are being made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.