A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed one of four dogs that attacked a man in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:16 a.m., when an officer on patrol was met by a witness who said there were loose dogs in the area.

Shortly after, the officer, police officials said, found a group of four dogs attacking a 53-year-old man near the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Union Street.

At that time, police officials said, the officer attempted to use his siren to distract the dogs, but the attack continued. After that failed, the officer exited his vehicle, pulled out his weapon and fired at the group of dogs several times, killing a Cane Corso dog in the pack.

Video of the incident has been making rounds online.

The video contains graphic imagery that may not be suitable for some viewers.

Police officials said the video is part of their ongoing investigation.

The remaining dogs fled the scene, officials said.

The man suffered bite wounds all over his body and was taken to a nearby hospital where, police said, he was last listed in stable condition.

The officer involved wasn't hurt and, officials said, their body-worn camera was not turned on during this incident.

Also, officials did not name the officer involved in this incident, but did say that they have been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into this incident is ongoing.