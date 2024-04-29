Jim's South Street is set to reopen this week. This is what we know

Philly foodies rejoice -- one of the city's iconic cheesesteak shops is rising from the ashes of a fire to reopen this week.

Jim's South Street announced in a Philadelphia Inquirer article and social media posts shared in March that they planned to open in May.

Now, the countdown is on with a series of "we're back" social media posts.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Jim's Steaks has been targeting reopening on Wednesday, May 1.

The Philly cheesesteak shop -- a favorite late-night destination -- has stood with its distinctive art-deco storefront at the corner of South 4th and South streets since the Bicentennial year of 1976. It was forced to close after a July 2022 fire that was caused by electrical wiring.

The new Jim's Steaks covers more space and will feature several mosaics from Magic Gardens artist Isaiah Zagar, according to the Inquirer.

"We're almost there and can't wait to welcome you back!," reads a post on Jim's website. "You won't believe the incredible transformation of our building (now two buildings) but we're sure you'll enjoy the same great sandwiches as always."

The food remains the same with cheesesteaks and hoagies being served without fried foods, according to a menu posted on Jim's website. Jim's also told the Inky that payment will be cash only.