Power goes out on Wildwood

An electric plant substation fire knocked out power throughout the island of Wildwood -- including on the Jersey Shore destination's boardwalk and at traffic lights -- during a busy summer Friday.

The power went out midday on July 7, according to authorities.

"Fire at electric plant substation, power is out throughout the island," said a Nixle alert put out by the City of Wildwood. "Traffic lights are down. Use caution while driving."

Atlantic City Electric reported more than 24,000 outages in Cape May County, New Jersey, as of 1:5 p.m. -- the majority were in the Wildwoods.

No word yet on when power will be turned back on in the Jersey Shore resort.

This story is developing and will be updated.