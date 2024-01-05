New SEPTA Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday

Attention SEPTA Regional Rail riders. New changes are being made to most schedules starting this weekend.

SEPTA announced the updates will impact the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase, Glenside, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton and Wilmington/Newark Lines.

The most significant adjustments will be on the Chestnut Hill East, Wilmington/Newark and Warminster lines, officials said.

According to the transit agency, the new timetables will go into effect Sunday, Jan. 7 and riders are encouraged to check the schedules for new departure and arrival times.

SEPTA officials said the changes will maintain Regional Rail service at 77 percent of pre-COVID levels. Regional Rail ridership has returned gradually and is currently at about 58 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

To see a full list of schedule changes visit SEPTA.org and you can see real-time service updates on the official SEPTA app.