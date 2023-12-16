An agreement has been reached between SEPTA and the FOTP Lodge 109, ending the strike for the SEPTA police union, according to officials.

"Tentative agreement has been reached and pending ratification," Troy Parham, the transit police union vice president, said on Saturday.

Officers will be returning to their regular roles starting Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from SEPTA.

"We are so happy to welcome back our police officers with this tentative agreement in place," said SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie S. Richards.

The tentative agreement is now going to the union members as well as the board for SEPTA for approval.

The strike began on Wednesday night after a majority of union members voted to authorize the strike.

This comes after pausing a threat to walk off the job over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109, which represents SEPTA police officers, voted to go on strike on Wednesday night.

The union represents the 170 police officers who patrol SEPTA’s stations and fleet of buses, subways, trains and trolleys.

Union members had been working without a contract since March and had extended a set strike date of Nov. 20 to Dec. 13, in what union officials called a "good faith effort."