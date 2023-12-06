SEPTA set to launch new user-friendly website

SEPTA has announced the launch of its new, transit-first, mobile-friendly website.

After months of beta testing, officials said the new website will officially launch on Thursday, Dec. 7 marking the next of SEPTA Forward, the authority's strategic plan.

“Our goal is simple – make the system easy for everyone to use, regardless of familiarity, language, or ability,” SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said in a news release. “Having a modern website with access to real-time tools and information is an important part of that vision.”

70% of traffic to the transit agency's website comes from cell phones, so officials used public feedback to make sure the site is fully functional on mobile devices.

The new website will feature interactive tools that include the SEPTA trip planner and SEPTA's real-time map, quick access to schedules, alerts and fares. Additionally, there will be detailed station pages that provide information about ADA accessibility, parking, sales offices and connecting services.

The website will also introduce the new terms, letters, numbers and colors as part of "SEPTA Metro", which will be rolled out in 2024.

According to officials, riders will also be able to track SEPTA's other major initiatives including the Bus Revolution, Trolley Modernization and Reimaging Regional Rail.

For more information visit septa.org.