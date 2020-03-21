PHL Airport

FAA Ends Brief Suspension of Flights to Philly Due to Virus-Related Staffing Issues

Suspension happened at 2 p.m. Saturday and lasted about an hour

The FAA has ended a brief suspension of flights to Philadelphia and NYC-area airports because of virus-related staffing issues.

The suspension happened Saturday at about 2 p.m. but was over in less than an hour.

Airport workers had recently told NBC10 that they did not have enough protective gear and were concerned for their health.

On Friday, TSA workers were not wearing masks at the airport.

Joe Shuker, regional vice president of union AFGE and a TSA officer himself, said officers have asked for the masks but they are on backorder. He also raised concerns about the vulnerability of TSA officers who have to interact with passengers each day.

“I don’t know why we are still flying at all,” he said. “I think the airport should be shut down. Our officers are being exposed to this for it seems unnecessarily.”

TSA told NBC10 a shipment of masks is expected as early as Saturday. 

