Crews to Perform Deep Cleanings at 3 SEPTA Stations This Summer

What to Know A deep cleaning will take place on the Broad Street Line at SEPTA’s Lombard-South Station which will close at 8 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and reopen each day at 5 a.m.

The cleaning crews will then move to the Erie Station (Market-Frankford Line) from August 6 through August 8 and Ellsworth-Federal Station (Broad Street Line) August 20 through August 22.

During the cleaning blitzes, crews will power wash and remove litter, debris and graffiti from the locations.

Crews will power wash and remove litter, debris and graffiti from three SEPTA stations both this month and in August.

The cleaning blitzes have taken place on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines at multiple SEPTA stations for the past several months and will continue throughout the summer.

To access the Broad Street Line during the night time closures, riders who normally use Lombard-South can go to the Walnut-Locust or Ellsworth-Federal stations.

The cleaning crews have also been dispatched to Huntington, Somerset, Allegheny, 13th Street, 46th Street, Tioga and 8th Street on the Market-Frankford Line.

Work has also been performed at the North Philadelphia and Snyder Stations on the Broad Street Line.