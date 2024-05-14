Man sought after stealing car at gunpoint, firing at fleeing driver in North Philly, officials say

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public after a man, allegedly, jumped into a car, that was sitting along a block in Philadelphia's Logan section, and holding the driver at gunpoint before stealing the car and firing a weapon before fleeing.

According to police, the incident happened at around 5 a.m. on May 7, when man jumped into an occupied vehicle, a Ford Fusion, that was sitting along the 1300 block of Lindley Avenue.

Officials said the wanted man then produced a handgun and aimed it at the driver who was in the vehicle before commanding him to drive away.

Officials shared video of the suspected gunman online.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After a short distance, police said, the suspected gunman forced the driver out of the car and, while the driver fled the area, the gunman fired at him.

The driver, officials said, was unhurt.

According to police, the man that officials believe is responsible for this incident was caught on surveillance footage and could be seen arriving in the area of the crime in a silver Ford Taurus.

That vehicle, police said, followed along during this incident.

Officials said, shortly after the carjacking, the gunman left the car along the 4500 block of N. 11th Street before getting back into the silver Ford Taurus.

However, several hours later, at about 10:25 a.m., officials said, the silver Ford Taurus could be seen on surveillance footage returning to the area and the same suspect gets out, hops into the stolen Ford Fusion, before both vehicles flee the area.

Police described the suspected gunman as man in his 20s, who wore a black hoodie with the words "Trust No.1" on the back and front.

Police said that anyone who sees this suspect should not approach them and should instead contact 9-1-1 immediately.

To submit a tip call or text l 215-686-TIPS (8477).