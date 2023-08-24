SEPTA announced changes are being made to most Regional Rail schedules this weekend.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 27, SEPTA encourages riders to check the schedules for new departure and arrival times.

These changes will impact the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Glenside, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton, and Wilmington/Newark lines.

SEPTA said there will be significant adjustments on the Wilmington/Newark line to accommodate "Amtrak state of good repair bridge work in the Chester area, which begins in mid-September."

