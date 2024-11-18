What to Know Expect road closures and public transit changes Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, as the races of the Philadelphia Marathon weekend take over the City of Brotherly Love.

The race expo takes part at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23.

The full list of road closures are expected to be revealed in the days leading up to race weekend.

Be ready to lace up your sneakers and run (or watch) the races of Philadelphia Marathon weekend.

Tens of thousands of runners are racing through the city this weekend for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, Health & Fitness Expo and Nemours Children's Run. That means traffic in the area is coming to a screeching halt, especially around the Art Museum area.

Here is a complete guide to all the marathon events, as well as road closures for people who might just want to avoid it.

AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Nemours Children’s Run Sunday 👟

Before we get into the nitty gritty, it's worth noting that all races during the 2024 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend sold out well ahead of the races. So, if you don't have a bib, you'll have to wait until next year.

The 26.2-mile AACR Philadelphia Marathon takes place on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

The foot race starts at the intersection of 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Wheelchair athletes push off at 6:55 a.m., while runners get going in phases starting at 7 a.m.

The race course takes runners through Center City, Old City, South Street, University City, Fairmount Park, East Falls and Manayunk.

You can view the full course map here or in the picture below. You can also view the elevation map here.

Every participant will get a shirt and every finisher will be able to proudly wear a medal.

The youngest runners get their chance to shine on marathon day this year with the Nemours Children's Run.

"Get the kids involved in all of the fun of Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend," organizers wrote. "Join us for the Nemours Children’s Run, short distance, and non-competitive events for youngsters at the Von Colln Memorial Field (adjacent to Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art)."

The short-distance dashes start at 10 a.m.

However, "come early and enjoy a variety of activities, including giant inflatables, balloon art, caricatures and temporary tattoos," organizers said. "The Philadelphia Union will be hosting soccer clinics and sharing physical health and fitness tips directly from their coaches."

Kids who compete get goodies, a shirt and a finisher medal, organizers said.

View all the frequently asked marathon questions and answers here.

What the weather looking like on marathon Sunday?

Skies should be mostly clear with temps in the 40s that aren't too bad for running, despite winds making it feel a bit chillier.

Spectators may want to bundle up since their blood won't be flowing.

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K Saturday 👟

"It’s half the marathon, with all the triumph!"

That's how organizers describe Saturday's 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon.

The race also starts at 22nd and the Parkway. Wheelchair athletes push off at 6:55 a.m., with runners starting in waves at 7 a.m.

The race course covers Center City, Old City, University City, Mantua and parts of Fairmount Park. Here is the elevation map.

As the half marathon wraps up, the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K (which is just short of 5 miles) kicks off at 22nd and the Parkway.

Wheelchair athletes push off at 10:55 a.m. Saturday, with runners following at 11 a.m.

Organizers say the course is a "fantastic way to take part in the race weekend excitement and follows the scenic banks of the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive." Here is the course map.

Each finisher will get a medal and tech shirt.

Health & Wellness Expo 💪🏽

The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Health & Fitness Expo takes place over two days in Hall F of the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 12th and Arch streets in Center City.

The free expo runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Runners can pick up their bibs and shirts and any last-minutes gels, socks, shorts, shoes and other gear.

The free expo is also "the place to purchase official Philadelphia Marathon Weekend merchandise (while supplies last), and check out innovative products and ideas in the worlds of running, fitness and nutrition," organizers said.

The expo will also have info on public transportation, restaurants and tourist attractions for runners and fans coming from out of town.

Road closures 🚧

Be careful where you park and where you plan to drive during Saturday's and Sunday's races.

"Due to enhanced security around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, parking and traffic regulations will be strictly enforced," the City said in a news release. "Street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and lifted as runners go by, and roads are serviced. City officials urge motorists to refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal."

*The following closures and parking restrictions are directly from the City of Philadelphia:

Roadways and areas that will be impacted include:

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24.

The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close if needed.

31st & Spring Garden. Soft-close at 3 a.m.

Eastbound I-76 at Spring Garden Street (top of the ramp) at 3 a.m. No traffic into center city; traffic for the Art Museum & the Art Museum garage is allowed on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24.

Eastbound Winter Street at 23rd Street (just off of eastbound I-676) at 4 a.m. will be closed.

Westbound I-76 at Girard Avenue (Exit #342) at 6:30 a.m. will be hard-closed.

Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route on Saturday, Nov. 23. The full route can be viewed online.

Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 24. The full route can be viewed online.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

The inner drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday, November 22. At 2:45 p.m., the outbound inner-drive lanes will be reopened for the afternoon rush hour. Also, at 2:45 p.m., the inbound inner-drive lanes of the parkway will be reopened from 22nd Street to Logan Circle. After evening rush hour, all inner lanes (inbound and outbound) from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

As part of enhanced security for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, the City of Philadelphia’s “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 23.

Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Parkway area and along the racecourse. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area, will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 9:00 a.m.

The following streets will be affected across the City on Saturday:

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner drives)

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

3 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

31st & Spring Garden Street (soft close)

Eastbound I-76 @ Spring Garden Street (top of the ramp) at 3:00 a.m. No traffic into center city; traffic for the Art Museum & the Art Museum garage is allowed on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24.

5:45 a.m. Closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Walnut Street (southbound only)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Walnut Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

6:45 a.m. Closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)

Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)

"Intermittent local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police," the City said.

"Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect delays when crossing roads or streets along the racecourse," the City said. "Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (except Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened by 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23. Many roads in Center City and W. Philadelphia will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5:00 p.m. The inbound, inner drive of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday at 5:00 p.m."

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024



As part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, the City of Philadelphia’s “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 24.

The following streets will be affected across the City on Sunday:

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner drives)

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

3 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

31st & Spring Garden Street (soft close)

Eastbound I-76 @ Spring Garden Street (top of the ramp) at 3:00 a.m. No traffic into center city; traffic for the Art Museum & the Art Museum garage is allowed on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24.

5:45 a.m. Closures

Columbus Boulevard, CallowhilI Street to Walnut Street (southbound only)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Walnut Street to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

6 a.m. Closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)

Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)

"Intermittent local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police," the City said.

"Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the racecourse" the City said. "Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened by 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24. Many roads in Center City and W. Philadelphia will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be open to traffic by 5:00 p.m.

NOTE: A good piece of advice for race days if you are heading into or out of Philadelphia in the morning or early afternoon: stick to highways, but be prepared for a slow ride.

SEPTA service detours, ways to get to the race 🚍🚉

"If you’re participating in a race (or just attending to cheer the runners on), SEPTA is a great way to ensure you arrive at the starting line on time," SEPTA says on a special webpage dedicated to the race.

SEPTA suggests using the Broad Street and Market Frankford subway lines to City Hall and 15th and Market stations,, trolley service to 22nd Street and Regional Rail service to Suburban Station to get within walking distance of the starting line. People can also use PATCO train service from New Jersey to transfer to the MFL subway.

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on marathon Sunday:

2, 4, 5, 9, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 30, 31, 33, 35, 40, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124, 125, K and R

These SEPTA routes will be detoured from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday:

7, 32, 38, 43, 48 and 49

Be sure to check out SEPTA's System Status tool before you head out.

Just want to go to the Philadelphia Museum of Art or another museum? 🖼️

"Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday, November 23, during event hours, will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive," the City said.

"While cultural institutions along or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will experience the greatest impact from the race, they generally will maintain normal weekend hours of operation on Marathon Race Weekend," the City said. "These institutions include: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Barnes Foundation, Fairmount Water Works, The Franklin Institute, Free Library of Philadelphia – Parkway Central Library, The Galleries at Moore College of Art and Design, Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Perelman Building Annex, Rodin Museum, and Eastern State Penitentiary.

"Parking may be available at or near the cultural institutions, but using public transportation is strongly encouraged. The institutions’ individual websites should be referenced for information on exhibit hours, ticket admission, and parking accommodations."