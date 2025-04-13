How to watch ‘Awareness to Action: The Eagles Autism Challenge'

This week, “Awareness to Action: The Eagles Autism Challenge” will air on NBC10 and stream on the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel as well as in the video embedded on top of this article.

The hour-long special showcases the Philadelphia Eagles’ commitment to families in our region and the innovative ways the team rallies to raise money for autism research. NBC10’s Tracy Davidson will host the special while Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, will join her live.

The show will feature appearances from Eagles Chairman Jeffrey Lurie as well as Eagles players Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens. It will also feature the following segments:

A 10-year-old girl who is using her school podcast to raise $3,000 for this year’s Eagles Autism Challenge

A group of moms who have come together to form “Mothers Solving Puzzles” in an effort to support all of the Eagles Autism Foundation’s initiatives

An all-access look inside the Eagles’ fundraiser at the Inlet in North Wildwood, an event that features a fan getting Cooper Dejean’s name tattooed on his thigh.

Be sure to watch, “Awareness to Action: The Eagles Autism Challenge” on NBC10, the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel and on the NBC10 app on Thursday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET.